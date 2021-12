Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of organic light-emitting diode displays (OLEDs) for TVs, breaking into a field dominated by rival LG Display.

Samsung's quantum dot displays are designed to express vibrant color by passing blue light through a layer of tiny semiconductor crystals. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)

South Korean competition seen driving down prices as Chinese catch up

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30