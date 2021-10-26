ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

Samsung family prepares to pay $10bn inheritance tax on Lee Kun-hee wealth

Clan retains control of South Korea's biggest conglomerate one year after chairman's death

The late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, center, appearing at a 2010 event with his family.
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Ahead of Monday's anniversary of the death of Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, the family behind South Korea's biggest conglomerate began the process of paying a world-record inheritance tax of 12 trillion won ($10.3 billion).

Lee's family held a small memorial service on Monday morning. In attendance was son Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and de facto leader of the group, who was released on parole in August after serving more than half of a 30-month prison term for corruption.

To his father, "Samsung was his life," said the younger Lee, also known as Jay Y. Lee. "By taking on bold challenges, he built the Samsung we know today."

Hong Ra-hee, the late chairman's widow, has signed an agreement to sell a 0.33% stake in Samsung Electronics to a bank, according to a disclosure by South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service. The shares have a market value of about $1 billion.

Hong inherited 2.3% of Samsung Electronics, making her the company's largest individual shareholder.

Lee Boo-jin, Lee's eldest daughter, will reportedly sell a 1.95% stake in Samsung SDS, the group's software development arm. Second daughter Lee Seo-hyun will reportedly sell 1.73% of Samsung Life Insurance, among other shares.

Lee Jae-yong is expected to pay off his inheritance tax in part by using cash, dividends and proceeds from real estate sales. He will not sell shares in core companies, meaning the younger Lee and his family would maintain their control over the conglomerate.

Lee Kun-hee, who is credited for transforming Samsung from a budget TV maker into a global powerhouse, left behind assets totaling 26 trillion won, including real estate and fine art. South Korea imposes an inheritance tax of at least 50%, one of the highest in the world.

Lee's family will pay the 12 trillion won tax in installments over five years. Many of the 23,000 art pieces, which include antiques designated as South Korean national treasures and Impressionist paintings, have been donated to museums. These works are slated to be on display as the Lee Kun-hee Collection.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more