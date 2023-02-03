Samsung unpacks S23 phones and Google-Qualcomm tie-up

PALO ALTO, U.S./SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics debuted its flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones alongside plans to collaborate with Google and Qualcomm in so-called cross reality, which combines virtual and augmented reality.

Roh Tae-moon, who heads the South Korean company's mobile business, unveiled the new series at the Unpacked launch gala held Wednesday local time in San Francisco, the company's first in-person event in three years. Like the current S22 series, the S23 phones come in three versions.