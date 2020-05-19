Sharp appoints Katsuaki Nomura president

OSAKA -- Sharp will appoint Katsuaki Nomura as its new president, the company announced Tuesday.

Nomura, the Japan-based electronics company's vice president, will assume his new post as president and chief operating officer on June 25.

Tai Jeng-Wu, Sharp's current president and chairman, will become CEO.

Sharp was purchased by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, in 2016, as the Japanese company struggled with poor management. Tai led structural reforms that have helped Sharp regain its footing.