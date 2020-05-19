ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Electronics

Sharp appoints Katsuaki Nomura president

Outgoing President Tai to become CEO

Katsuaki Nomura has been named Sharp's new president and chief operating officer, succeeding Tai Jeng-Wu. (Photo by Wataru Ito)
HISASHI IWATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Sharp will appoint Katsuaki Nomura as its new president, the company announced Tuesday.

Nomura, the Japan-based electronics company's vice president, will assume his new post as president and chief operating officer on June 25.

Tai Jeng-Wu, Sharp's current president and chairman, will become CEO.

Sharp was purchased by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, in 2016, as the Japanese company struggled with poor management. Tai led structural reforms that have helped Sharp regain its footing.

