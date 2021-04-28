ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Electronics

Sony records highest-ever net profit of $10bn in FY 2020

Conglomerate faces tough year after unprecedented gaming demand

Sony expects its breadwinner gaming business to fall short of the previous year, which saw unprecedented demand during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic.   © Reuters
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony Group expects operating profit for the year ending March 2022 to dip 4% to 930 billion yen ($8.5 billion), the Japanese conglomerate said on Wednesday.

The company expects its breadwinner gaming business to fall short of the previous year, which saw unprecedented demand during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. While Sony anticipates that sales of its next-generation gaming console PlayStation 5 to contribute to revenue, a decline in software sales will hurt profit.

An increase in research and development costs related to its image sensor business will also put downward pressure on the company.

While Sony expects revenue to rise 7% to 9.7 trillion yen, annual net profit is forecast to decline 43% to 660 billion yen compared with the previous year, which saw a big increase due to tax benefits.

Sony's outlook fell short of analysts' expectations. As of Monday, a Quick consensus survey forecast 965 billion yen in operating profit.

For the year through March 2021, Sony posted a 101% jump in net profit to 1.1 trillion yen ($10.1 billion) -- the highest-ever for the company -- while revenue rose 9% to 8.9 trillion yen. Operating profit increased 15% to 971 billion yen.

The Japanese electronics-to-entertainment giant is using IFRS accounting standards from this fiscal year, which started on April 1. Hence, year-on-year comparisons may not be exact.

The company also announced on Wednesday a stock buyback of up to 200 billion yen. In a statement, Sony said the buyback will enable the company to "flexibly repurchase its own shares in consideration of factors such as opportunities for strategic investment, Sony's financial condition and the price of its common stock as part of improving capital efficiency and implementing capital policy according to the business environment."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more