ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electronics

South Korea's 3 battery giants supercharge revenue on order backlog

EV-related sales soar, but SK Innovation widens loss on capacity investment

LG Energy Solution realized huge increases in sales and profit thanks to a surge in orders for batteries. (Photo courtesy of LG Energy Solution)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea's three major battery makers greatly expanded their revenues last year on a heavy backlog of orders, the latest earnings reports show, though upfront investments and higher costs pushed SK Innovation's battery unit deeper into the red.

LG Energy Solution, the world's second-leading supplier of batteries for electric vehicles, reported a 43% increase in sales to 25.5 trillion won ($20.3 billion) for last year. Operating profit jumped 58% to 1.2 trillion won for a second straight year in the black.

Read Next

Latest On Electronics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close