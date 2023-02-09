South Korea's 3 battery giants supercharge revenue on order backlog

SEOUL -- South Korea's three major battery makers greatly expanded their revenues last year on a heavy backlog of orders, the latest earnings reports show, though upfront investments and higher costs pushed SK Innovation's battery unit deeper into the red.

LG Energy Solution, the world's second-leading supplier of batteries for electric vehicles, reported a 43% increase in sales to 25.5 trillion won ($20.3 billion) for last year. Operating profit jumped 58% to 1.2 trillion won for a second straight year in the black.