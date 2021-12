Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- Japanese manufacturers Toray Industries and Shin-Etsu Chemical have developed a way to drive down the cost of mass-producing next-generation microLED displays.

Shin-Etsu Chemical's device uses lasers to streamline production of microLED panels. (Photo courtesy of Shin-Etsu Chemical)

Toray and Shin-Etsu take microLED production to the next level

