U.S. calls out Japan and Netherlands over China chip curbs

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden appears ready to pressure Japan and the Netherlands even more to join efforts to block the flow of advanced chip technology to China, where it could be used to develop cutting-edge weapons.

"I think you will see Japan and Netherlands follow our lead," U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on CNBC Thursday. While no specifics were mentioned, this appears to be the first time that a high-ranking U.S. official has named specific countries when speaking about cooperation on the export curbs.