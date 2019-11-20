ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Electronics

Vingroup adds smart TVs to growing consumer business

After phones and cars, Vietnamese group continues expansion into manufacturing

TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer
Vietnam's largest conglomerate has been aggressively expanding into new business areas, like smartphone production.   © Reuters

HANOI -- Leading Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup has begun making televisions, cementing its position as one of the country's rising manufacturers.

Group smartphone unit VinSmart could start selling smart TVs as early as December, local media report. Production has already begun at the Hanoi area's Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park.

The foray into TVs follows last year's launch of a smartphone brand and a move into autos that saw the group roll out Vietnam's first homegrown auto brand this June.

Vingroup is Vietnam's largest private-sector company. Real estate forms its core, but other operations include retailing, hospitals and a fledgling aviation unit.

The group is considering producing other appliances, such as air-conditioning units and refrigerators.

Vingroup aims to produce 250,000 vehicles a year, drawing on German auto technology. It began selling smartphones in December 2018 and plans to lift annual output capacity to 125 million devices by early 2020, including outside contracts.

Eight Vsmart phones are now available domestically. The company also exports smartphones to Spain, Myanmar and Russia.

