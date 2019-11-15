ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Energy

Ailing Senoko Energy asks for aid from Singapore

Utility owned by Marubeni, Kansai Electric and others braces for continued overcapacity

TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer
A Senoko Energy power plant in northern Singapore. (Photo by Takashi Nakano)

SINGAPORE -- Struggling Singaporean utility Senoko Energy is requesting a rescue package of lending and other support from the government to ride out a supply glut expected to persist for a few more years.

Senoko has asked to borrow an estimated 100 million to 200 million Singapore dollars ($73 million to $146 million).

"With the severe business outlook for the next year or two creating the risk of a shortage of operating capital, the utility is battening down the hatches," said an official at Marubeni, the Japanese trading house that acquired Senoko with four partners more than a decade ago.

Senoko is also lobbying for the government to create a system that guarantees an assured revenue stream under long-term contracts, regardless of power plant utilization.

Singapore's energy supply has outstripped demand. To diversify sources, the government in 2010 began offering preferential measures for facilities fired by liquefied natural gas. This spurred launches of new power stations, starting in 2013, and the industry's supply capacity is now double the city-state's peak demand. Proceeds from electricity sales are not enough to cover costs for fuel, maintenance and financing. Overcapacity is expected to continue until around 2022.

Senoko was bought for SG$3.65 billion in 2008 by Kansai Electric Power; Kyushu Electric Power; the Japan Bank for International Cooperation; Marubeni; and French company GDF Suez, now Engie. The Singaporean company slipped into the red in 2016, and its net loss widened to about SG$400 million in 2018.

Senoko refinanced SG$2.1 billion in loans this May. An agreement was also made for certain shareholders to provide more cash in the event of a funds shortage, according to a source close to the matter.

