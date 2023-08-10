ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Asian nations compete for access to Canadian LNG

Country poised to become bigger exporter of clean-burning fuel than Russia

 The LNG Canada project is scheduled to begin operation in the middle of the decade. (LNG Canada handout via Reuters)
RYOSUKE HANAFUSA, Nikkei staff writer | North America

HOUSTON -- China and other countries in Asia are increasingly turning to liquefied natural gas as an alternative to coal for meeting power demands, leading to interest in the nascent LNG industry on Canada's Pacific coast.

While Canada has never exported LNG, the International Gas Union, and association of industry players, chose Vancouver -- the largest city in the west coast Canadian province of British Columbia -- to host the LNG2023 conference in July because of Canada's potential to become a major producer.

