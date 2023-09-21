BP, ExxonMobil bullish on carbon capture projects in Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia -- BP and ExxonMobil executives on Wednesday expressed optimism about the oil companies' carbon capture projects in Indonesia, saying they offered a solution to the global need to balance energy security and emissions reduction.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, BP's executive vice president for gas and low-carbon energy, said a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project under development at the Tangguh liquefied natural gas field in eastern Indonesia will see 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide re-injected into a reservoir.