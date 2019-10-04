Bharat Petroleum stake sale may entice Reliance amid rising India energy demand

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- India's proposed move to fully privatize state-owned fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corp. could potentially draw interest from energy giants including billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

A group of government secretaries cleared on Monday the disinvestment of five state-owned companies including Bharat Petroleium. The decision has to be cleared by the federal cabinet, before being passed in the two houses of the parliament.

The Indian government holds more than 53% in Bharat Petroleum. The government's potential exit is expected to enhance the shareholder value, as it rids the company of a persisting overhang of state-intervention in setting fuel prices.

In the past, several energy majors including Saudi Aramco and France's Total had shown interest in setting up refining operations in India where energy demand is rising. The interest levels significantly increased when the government brought in reforms in the sector, including deregulation of oil prices.

Analysts expect Mumbai-based Reliance Industries to be a serious contender for Bharat Petroleum stake. Earlier this year, Reliance had sought to sell a part of its holding in refining and chemicals business to become a zero-debt company. Ambani had, in August, agreed to sell a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business to Saudi Aramco and set up a fuel retailing joint venture with British Petroleum.

Reliance has indicated its interest in further investments with Aramco in refining and chemicals, and also with British Petroleum in petroleum retail, Nomura said in a report on Tuesday.

An acquisition of Bharat Petroleum will not only give Reliance 34 million-ton in additional refining capacity, but also access to about 25% share of India's fuel marketing, Nomura said. Further, the state-owned company's large real-estate holdings across refineries in Mumbai and Kochi in southern India, several depots, and "most importantly nearly 15,000 fuel outlets would be attractive and provide synergies to Reliance's consumer businesses," it said.

A representative for Reliance Industries did not immediately respond to queries.

Nomura expects Bharat Petroleum's valuation to touch 750 rupees to 850 rupees a share based on the investor interest in the stake. In the worst case scenario, the government may ask another state-owned refiner Indian Oil to buy out the Bharat Petroleum holding, it said.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum and peers Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil have been outperforming the benchmark stock index amid persistent talks of divestment. Bharat Petroleum shares have gained 42% since the beginning of this year, while that of Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil advanced 27% and 9.8%, respectively, in Mumbai trading. The benchmark index is up 4.4% during this period.

Bharat Petroleum shares fell 3.1% to close at 515.20 rupees on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 1.1%.

Citigroup said its target price for Bharat Petroleum could surge to 600 rupees a share if the government goes ahead with a full stake sale.

"The extent of upside could also be contingent on the quantum of stake on offer as well as any clarity the government can provide on staying away from fuel price interventions in future," it said.

The government's decision to divest its stake in the company is also driven by the growing need to plug the country's fiscal deficit, especially in the aftermath of corporate tax cuts and declining Goods and Services Tax collections. New Delhi is pushing to raise cash through asset sales after garnering 123.5 billion rupees ($1.74 billion) so far this fiscal year, against an annual target of 1.05 trillion rupees.

