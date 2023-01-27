ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Brunei aims to expand long-term LNG supply to Japan

Country's largest producer of the fuel inks deal with oil explorer JAPEX

 A flare burns off excess gas at a gas plant. More buyers and sellers are signing longer term contracts in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Brunei

SINGAPORE -- Brunei LNG will begin supplying liquified natural gas to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (JAPEX) from April as the company seeks to stabilize finances by increasing shipments to its largest export destination.

"We are looking to see whether there are mutually beneficial opportunities in the future that we can explore," managing director and CEO Farida Talib of Brunei LNG -- a company that handles production and sales of the fuel in the Southeast Asian country -- told Nikkei, indicating plans to pursue contracts in Japan beyond the new one with JAPEX.

