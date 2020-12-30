Cambodia pumps its first oil in win for embattled KrisEnergy

PHNOM PENH -- Singaporean-listed KrisEnergy has pumped the first drops of oil from a commercial well in Cambodia, marking a major milestone in the country's more than two decade quest to produce petroleum.

The development, announced on Tuesday, also provides some positive news for the company as it tries to restructure debts of more than $500 million while under court protection from creditors.

In a statement, KrisEnergy said oil had started flowing on Monday from a development well in the Apsara oilfield some 160km off Cambodia's coast in the Gulf of Thailand.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen called the long-awaited production a "significant step" for the country's energy sector, that would deliver revenue and help diversity the economy.

"The discovery and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Cambodia under the leadership of the Royal Government is a blessing for the people and the nation, not a curse as some ill-intended people claimed," he said in a Facebook post.

Labelling it a "momentous event," KrisEnergy CEO Kelvin Tang said the company's "10 year journey" in Cambodia had been a "steep learning curve" that was further complicated this year by the pandemic.

"I convey my heartfelt appreciation to all relevant ministries and authorities for their assistance, cooperation and their dedication to get the Apsara oil development over the line," he said in the statement.

"KrisEnergy is honoured to be a part of this historic occasion."

Previously a minor partner, KrisEnergy acquired the controlling stake in the Block A concession from Chevron in 2014.

The U.S. energy giant had held the rights since 2002 but exited following several setbacks, including disagreements on tax and revenue sharing terms with authorities.

KrisEnergy signed a production agreement with the government -- which holds a 5% participation stake -- in 2017 and was expected to pump oil within two years but ran into trouble as oil prices fell, revenue dropped and debt piled up.

In late 2019, the company suspended trading of its shares and applied in Singapore for a court-backed debt moratorium, which has since been extended several times.

Over the past year, it has announced the sale of interests in Indonesia and Vietnam, while spending cash to outfit a production barge, build a well platform and hire a drill rig for its Cambodia operation.

Keppel, KrisEnergy's major shareholder, also provided a $87 million loan for the project in April.

In Cambodia, KrisEnergy plans to add four more development wells by mid-February in a scaled-back first phase of the project that it estimates will produce 7500 barrels per day.

Meanwhile its shareholders and creditors will vote in January on proposed restructuring terms which would extend the maturity on some debt, and convert some into share capital.