Energy

China boosts oil and gas output to hedge trade risk to energy

CNOOC reports higher production off US, while Sinopec drills in Inner Mongolia

SHUNUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer
Employees unload liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks in Xian, Shaanxi Province.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- China's three big state-run energy groups are increasing output of crude oil and natural gas in an effort to ease the country's reliance on foreign sources amid its trade war with the U.S. 

The moves by PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC come as slowing Chinese economic growth takes a toll on profits.

PetroChina, the listed arm of China National Petroleum, said it has increased production by a combined 5.2% on the year in the nine months to September.

Output of clean-burning natural gas rose 8.7% while crude production grew only 2.9%, reflecting the government's push to reduce air pollution.

Sinopec increased production by a combined 1.9% in the January-September period. Gas output rose 8.4%, helped by increased development in Sichuan Province and Inner Mongolia, the company reported. Oil production fell 1.6%.

Offshore driller CNOOC raised oil and gas production 9.7% in the July-September quarter, with an 11.2% increase overseas and 8.9% growth in China.

The company reported increased output from the Shell-run Appomattox deep-water project in the Gulf of Mexico. CNOOC holds a 21% stake in this project. Production also rose at the Egina field off Nigeria, according to CNOOC.

China relies on imports for nearly 70% of its crude oil supply, local media report. It buys a smaller share of roughly 45% of its natural gas from overseas, but imports have been rising fast under the Beijing's environmental policy.

China's economic slowdown has affected earnings in the oil industry. Petrochina's net profit fell 23.4% in the January-September period, with a steep 58.4% drop in the July-September quarter.

Sinopec saw a 26.5% decline in January-September net profit, with a 32.4% fall in July-September.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media