KARACHI -- China is accelerating its civil nuclear cooperation with Pakistan, as it seeks export customers in a market dominated by Russia and the West.

A nuclear energy deal Pakistan signed with China in June, reportedly worth $4.8 billion, might appear a curious move on Beijing's part. China has already had a bumpy ride in Pakistan's power business, where coal-operated stations have suffered from a debilitating cash crunch amid the South Asian country's foreign exchange shortage.