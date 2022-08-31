China pushes ahead with Indonesia's largest hydro-plant project

TANJUNG SELOR, Indonesia -- A local affiliate of Power Construction Corp. of China, or PowerChina, has started construction on its long-delayed 9-gigawatt hydroelectric plant in the Indonesian portion of Borneo island, with plans to also develop green industries in the area.

Kayan Hydro Energy (KHE) is building road access to sites for the Kayan Cascade project along the Kayan River in Borneo's North Kalimantan Province. Currently, there is no way to access the sites by road so the company says it has to transport heavy equipment via river boat.