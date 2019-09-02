Chinese oil majors on track for capex upswing amid slowing economy

HONG KONG -- The big three Chinese oil majors are on track to mark an investment upswing for the full year, despite the absence of a powerful tailwind from the oil market.

The escalating trade war with the U.S. and the slowing economy are acting as driving forces prompting the state-owned oil companies to prop up spending to secure future energy supply and stimulate the overall economy.

The total capital expenditure of the three core listed units in Hong Kong -- PetroChina, China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) and CNOOC -- was 160.5 billion yuan ($22.4 billion) during the first half, marking a 35% jump from the same period last year. While the full year plan is to increase spending by 18% to 516.9 billion yuan, top management of the all three companies indicated confidence in achieving the goal, as usually the investments are second half heavy. In 2018, 73% of the annual capex was executed during the latter half of the year.

"We are on track with our annual capex target," said Huang Wensheng, vice president of Sinopec, which spent 42.9 billion yuan, 81% more than last year, on capex during the first six months. About half of that was allocated to the exploration and development sector, and the recent highlight was the discovery of a new potential reserve of natural gas fields in Sichuan Basin totaling 92 billion cu. meters.

PetroChina, which outspends its two peers, has so far invested 83.9 billion yuan, a 12% increase from a year ago. Over 80% has gone to exploration and production, and the company claims various breakthroughs, including a new trillion cu. meter potential gas reserve in the Tarim Basin and "important progress" made in the largest-to-date Chinese shale gas project in the Ordos Basin.

The company's total oil and gas output for the first half grew by 6% to 779.4 million barrels of oil equivalents, including overseas production. Jing Shi, analyst at Huatai Financial Holdings in Hong Kong, expects PetroChina to further hike spending in the upstream in the second half, citing that "management reiterated expanding output by 5 million tons [of oil and gas] equivalent per year in the next 6-7 years" in a note to investors on Aug. 30.

CNOOC has allocated 33.7 billion yuan, 60% more than last year, to capex in the first half, and the company is set to spend up to 80 billion yuan for the full year. This level of investment is the highest since 2014, when capex expanded over 100 billion yuan. "The increase in capex this year is to lay the foundation for the future production and reserves," said President Xu Keqiang at the company's earnings briefing on Aug. 29.

The active investments by the big three are giving a boost to the supporting sector. S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the long-term issuer credit rating of China Oilfield Services, a Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed subsidiary of CNOOC's parent China National Offshore Oil, by a notch to "BBB-plus" on Aug. 30.

The rating agency believes the oil field service provider and driller "will continue to benefit from increased capital spending by Chinese national oil companies as well as a moderate recovery of the global drilling and oil field services industry." Going forward, the company is expected to benefit from a substantial increase in capex, especially by CNOOC, "in response to the government's request to increase domestic exploration and production (E&P) spending for energy security," according to Crystal Wong, an S&P analyst based in Hong Kong.

The Chinese government -- faced with the intertwining double whammy of trade war pressure from the U.S. and the structurally decelerating domestic economy -- seems to be counting on the three oil companies, which are all state-owned. Not all of their capex is spent domestically, but the aggregate annual target of over 500 billion yuan is powerful ammunition for economic stimulus.

In addition to this, there is the issue of energy security, which is becoming even more crucial given the heightened tensions with Washington. China's reliance on foreign oil is now close to 70%. "We have the responsibility and the mission to fulfill demand for the country," President Ma Yongsheng of Sinopec told reporters at a briefing on Aug. 26.

However, the big three's top management were hesitant to criticize the Trump administration. President Xu of CNOOC pointed to a negative influence on the overall domestic economy and oil consumption, but said their impact is "limited." Vice President Huang of Sinopec kept his comments to the macro level and said he hoped for a "win-win solution" for both countries and the global economy.

President Hou Qijun of PetroChina went a bit further, touching on a liquefied natural gas import deal with the U.S. that has virtually stalled due to the trade conflict. He said if there had been no trade war, there would have been a big increase in American LNG, which would have allowed his company to diversify supply.

The sharp increase in capital expenditure comes at a time when bottom line growth momentum is winding down.

The aggregate net profit of the trio declined by 5% to 90.8 billion yuan for the first six months, especially owing to Sinopec's double-digit decline due to weakness in the downstream segments -- namely refining, retail and chemicals. It is contrary to last year, when their total annual net profit increased by more than 68 billion yuan, thanks mainly to a rise in oil prices.

The investment surge, though, is not seen to jeopardize their generally sound financial foundations. S&P Global Ratings issued a note on Aug. 28 stating that Sinopec "has the capacity to absorb higher capital spending in response to the Chinese government's call for the industry to increase domestic exploration and production spending" and its "A-plus" ratings with a stable outlook will not be affected.

The ratio of debt to EBITDA -- earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization -- is still 1.3 times for the first half, and even after factoring in about 135 billion yuan of capex each year until 2021, the ratio is expected to remain under 1.5 times, which is deemed an acceptable range.