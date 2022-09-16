ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Clock ticks on Iran nuclear talks as geopolitics hinder progress

Washington needs Saudi and Gulf partners in showdown with China, analyst says

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Sept. 14. (Ministry of Uzbekistan/Handout via Reuters) 
TALA TASLIMI, Nikkei staff writer | Iran

TEHRAN -- Only two weeks ago, officials engaged in reviving the Iran nuclear deal were optimistic that an agreement was within reach. But now the negotiations are in a "stalemate," according to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

European officials were hopeful that the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), which former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, could lead to a fresh flow of Iranian oil and gas into the tight energy market. But geopolitical calculations and domestic politics in both the U.S. and Iran have stood in the way of efforts to make the final push.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close