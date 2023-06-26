ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Despite renewables optimism, oil and gas remain vital: Yergin

OPEC chief tells Energy Asia event all resources needed for energy security

Speakers at Energy Asia 2023 included, left to right, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin. (Photo by Norman Goh)
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Despite optimism over the increasing use of renewable energy and global moves to cut carbon emissions to stave off a calamitous increase in global temperatures, the use of fossil fuels cannot be eliminated anytime soon, experts said on Monday at an Asian energy conference.

"Oil and gas will continue to be major parts of global energy supply, not for years to come but for decades to come," Daniel Yergin, a writer and expert on the industry said in a speech to the Energy Asia 2023 conference in Kuala Lumpur, where government officials, corporate executives and experts have gathered.

