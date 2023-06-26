Despite renewables optimism, oil and gas remain vital: Yergin

KUALA LUMPUR -- Despite optimism over the increasing use of renewable energy and global moves to cut carbon emissions to stave off a calamitous increase in global temperatures, the use of fossil fuels cannot be eliminated anytime soon, experts said on Monday at an Asian energy conference.

"Oil and gas will continue to be major parts of global energy supply, not for years to come but for decades to come," Daniel Yergin, a writer and expert on the industry said in a speech to the Energy Asia 2023 conference in Kuala Lumpur, where government officials, corporate executives and experts have gathered.