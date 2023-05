TOKYO -- French industrial gas supplier Air Liquide built a hydrogen refueling station in Japan that opens Wednesday to serve fuel cell vehicle taxis, a move intended to promote the adoption of environmentally friendly FCVs among commercial vehicles.

Air Liquide converted a liquefied petroleum (LP) gas station in Kobe into a hydrogen refueling station. The location has been operated by the Kobe MK taxi service, and it appears to be the first hydrogen refueling station for cabs in Japan.