ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

France's Total to build solar panels in renewable-hungry Vietnam

Deal to generate 51 GWh of electricity a year as companies seek alternative energy

TotalEnergies, like many of its peers, is speeding up its shift into renewables as the future for fossil fuels looks increasingly bleak. (Source photo by Reuters) 
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- French oil company Total will provide solar power to industrial property developer KCN Vietnam as both the manufacturing and fossil fuel sectors face pressure to transition to clean energy.

The deal will put 280,000 square meters of solar panels on factory and warehouse roofs, pumping out 51 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year, KCN said in a Tuesday news release that did not give a price for the deal. The move comes as oil and gas companies brace for a future when their businesses are supposed to be obsolete, from petroleum giant Eneos planning to buy Japan Renewable Energy to BP setting up a wind joint venture in the U.S.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close