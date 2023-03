TOKYO -- General Electric seeks to bring one of the world's most powerful offshore wind turbines to Japan, where the market for this form of renewable energy is expected to grow, Nikkei has learned.

With an output of 17 to 18 megawatts per unit, one turbine is enough to supply electricity to around 24,000 typical households. GE increased the power output by about 30% over previous models by lengthening the blades and making other improvements.