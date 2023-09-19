ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Hitachi Zosen to convert ship engines for green methanol

Existing vessels will be able to use biofuel cleaner than heavy oil and LNG

Hitachi Zosen is testing the fuel conversion technology on a ship engine at a plant in southern Japan. (Photo by Shimpei Nakamura)
SHIMPEI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Japanese engineering company Hitachi Zosen plans to develop technology to convert ship engines to run on green methanol, aiming to tap into rising demand for cleaner shipping fuels driven by the industry's push for decarbonization.

Hitachi Zosen will work on the technology with Germany's Man Energy Solutions, which designs a number of engines currently manufactured by Hitachi Zosen. Existing engines that run on heavy fuel oil will be modified to also run on methanol while still installed on ships.

Read Next

Latest On Energy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more