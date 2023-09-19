Hitachi Zosen to convert ship engines for green methanol

OSAKA -- Japanese engineering company Hitachi Zosen plans to develop technology to convert ship engines to run on green methanol, aiming to tap into rising demand for cleaner shipping fuels driven by the industry's push for decarbonization.

Hitachi Zosen will work on the technology with Germany's Man Energy Solutions, which designs a number of engines currently manufactured by Hitachi Zosen. Existing engines that run on heavy fuel oil will be modified to also run on methanol while still installed on ships.