Honda, Mitsubishi to launch electricity grid using EVs

TOKYO -- Honda Motor will create a utility business by connecting electric vehicles to the grid and using them for the supply and storage of electricity in partnership with the trading house Mitsubishi Corp., Nikkei has learned.

The two companies are in talks to establish the joint venture next year, and are also looking into the possibility of forming a broader partnership in the energy field, including energy management services and recycling rare metals from used batteries. Mitsubishi is already a major renewable energy generator.