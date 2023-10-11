ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Honda, Mitsubishi to launch electricity grid using EVs

Automaker envisages using EVs to supply and store power

Honda and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. plan to enter a joint venture in 2024 that will plug electric vehicles into the main grid to help with power fluctuations caused by renewables. (NIKKEI montage/Source photos by Getty and Hiroki Endo)
SHOYA OKINAGA, TOMOYA ONISHI and AZUSA KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda Motor will create a utility business by connecting electric vehicles to the grid and using them for the supply and storage of electricity in partnership with the trading house Mitsubishi Corp., Nikkei has learned.

The two companies are in talks to establish the joint venture next year, and are also looking into the possibility of forming a broader partnership in the energy field, including energy management services and recycling rare metals from used batteries. Mitsubishi is already a major renewable energy generator.

