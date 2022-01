Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- Huawei Technologies will begin selling large-scale batteries for renewable energy storage in Japan in March, Nikkei has learned.

Batteries that store energy from renewable sources are considered key to the world's decarbonization efforts.

Large-scale units aim to meet growing demand with rise of renewables

Huawei follows Tesla for bigger slice of Japan storage battery market

