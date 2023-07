TOKYO -- Japanese oil major Idemitsu Kosan has faced a series of troubles at its Vietnamese refinery joint venture from the get-go. But the workers who kept the plant running on the front line have now grown into a new generation of leaders tackling new challenges at other sites.

Idemitsu led the launch of the Nghi Son refinery in northern Vietnam in 2018, but diminished demand during the pandemic kept operations low, pushing the business into dire financial straits.