India's imports of Russian oil jump fivefold, helping war efforts

TOKYO -- Russian fossil fuel exports to China and India have risen significantly since Moscow invaded Ukraine early this year, helping to replenish the Kremlin's war chest even as shipments to the U.S., Europe and Japan fall sharply.

The value of Russia's energy exports to China increased 17%, or 30 million euros ($29 million), in the July-August period compared with February and March, according to an analysis of data from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finnish think tank. Coal exports jumped 53%, while oil shipments rose 16%.