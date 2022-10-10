ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

India's imports of Russian oil jump fivefold, helping war efforts

Shipments to China rise 17% even as Western sanctions spread

Russian energy exports have helped fund Moscow's war in Ukraine. (TASS via Kyodo)   © Kyodo
TOMOYOSHI OSHIKIRI, Nikkei staff writer | Russia & Caucasus

TOKYO -- Russian fossil fuel exports to China and India have risen significantly since Moscow invaded Ukraine early this year, helping to replenish the Kremlin's war chest even as shipments to the U.S., Europe and Japan fall sharply.

The value of Russia's energy exports to China increased 17%, or 30 million euros ($29 million), in the July-August period compared with February and March, according to an analysis of data from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finnish think tank. Coal exports jumped 53%, while oil shipments rose 16%.

