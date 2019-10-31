Indian Oil quarterly profit slumps 83% amid weaker refining margins

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- State-owned Indian Oil, the nation's largest refiner and fuel retailer, reported an 83% slump in second-quarter net income, weighed weaker refining margins and inventory losses.

Standalone profit for the quarter ended in September declined to 5.63 billion rupees ($79 million), the company said Thursday. Revenue fell more than 13% to 1.32 trillion rupees. Analysts had expected Indian Oil to report a profit of 39.7 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Indian Oil, which accounts for about a third of the refining capacity in Asia's third-largest economy, said its average gross refining margin -- or the profit it makes from each barrel of crude oil refined -- stood at $1.28 a barrel between July and September, compared with $6.9 per barrel a year earlier. Brokerage HDFC had expected the core refining margins to be about $6.4 per barrel.

Refining margins depend on the difference between product prices at the refinery and in the prevailing international markets, Sanjiv Singh, the chairman and managing director of Indian Oil, said at a press conference in New Delhi. "This year predominantly gasoline (prices) has been very suppressed," Singh added.

Crude prices have been softening over the past one year, barring the temporary spike after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's productions facilities in September. The declining prices have forced refiners who had bought fuel in advance at higher rates to sell at cheaper prices, squeezing their gains from inventory. The latest quarter included an inventory loss of 18.1 billion rupees for Indian Oil, compared with gains worth 28.95 billion rupees a year earlier.

Indian Oil is one among the many companies touted as a potential suitor for buying a stake in state-owned rival Bharat Petroleum, in which the government owns 53% stake. A group of government secretaries had earlier this month cleared the disinvestment of five state-owned companies, including Bharat Petroleum.

Indian Oil Chairman Singh said the company's decision to bid for Bharat Petroleum will be "dependent upon how the whole bundle is given out."

Shares of Indian Oil lost 0.2% in Mumbai trading on Thursday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex index rose by a similar margin.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil