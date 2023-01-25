Indonesia's geothermal plants billow with foreign investments

TOKYO/JAKARTA/MANILA -- Geothermal projects are taking off in Indonesia, drawing investments from Japan's Inpex, Singapore's Start Energy and other players, as the Southeast Asian country pushes the renewable energy source in a quest for carbon neutrality.

The Inpex-backed Muara Laboh geothermal power plan is a five-hour drive from Minangkabau International Airport in West Sumatra. A green power station billowing steam can be seen on a plateau at an altitude of 1,400 meters. There is a constant grumble from towers cooling steam that emits from wells pumping hot underground water.