BALI, Indonesia -- Italian energy major Eni is planning more aggressive moves in Indonesia following its recent acquisition spree there as the company seeks to reduce the amount of Russian gas in its portfolio.

"We have a very aggressive plan [for] exploration in the next four years," Roberto Daniele, director at Eni Muara Bakau, a local subsidiary of Eni, told an oil and gas conference in Bali on Thursday. The event is hosted by Indonesian upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas.