TOKYO -- Itochu will enter the electricity management business in as early as the second quarter that will give it the ability to remotely control home storage batteries to prevent a power shortage, Nikkei has learned.

Itochu will have control over batteries that store electricity generated from home solar panels. If power is expected to run low in the winter, Itochu will intervene to manage the stored energy. It is hoped that this will lead to greater efficiency and avoid shortages.