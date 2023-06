HOUSTON, U.S. -- Japan's JFE Steel will partner with Exxon Mobil to develop high-pressure hydrogen pipeline technology, Nikkei has learned, seeking to help shape industry standards amid the anticipated increase in demand in the U.S.

High-pressure pipelines can carry large amounts of hydrogen long distances. JFE and Exxon Mobil's pipeline will be designed to withstand pressure up to about 20 megapascals, or roughly 200 times the average atmospheric pressure at sea level.