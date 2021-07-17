Japan aims for nearly 40% renewable energy by fiscal 2030

TOKYO -- The Japanese government looks to have renewable energy generate almost 40% of the country's power in fiscal 2030 in the latest version of its electricity mix targets, bringing zero-emissions sources as high as 60% of the total.

Renewables -- particularly solar -- are set to make up between 36% and 38% of overall generation in the revised energy plan to be drafted Wednesday, up 14 points from the current goal, with nuclear remaining flat at 20% to 22%. The share from fossil fuels will be cut to 41% from 56% now.

The changes aim to tackle a major contributor to Japan's greenhouse gas emissions. Tokyo pledged in April to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 46% from fiscal 2013 levels by fiscal 2030.