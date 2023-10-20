Japan-backed LNG project in Indonesia boosts output 50%

TOKYO -- An expanded liquefied natural gas facility in Indonesia is up and running, bringing Japan a step closer to reliable procurement in a tight market where many countries have pivoted away from Russian gas.

U.K.-based energy major BP said Thursday that the first cargo has shipped from its newly started liquefaction unit at the Tangguh facility, in which several Japanese companies hold interests. This marks the first start of commercial operation by an LNG facility with a long-term supply contract with Japan since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.