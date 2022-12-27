ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Japan companies to buy over 2 million tons of LNG from Oman

Mitsui, Itochu and JERA set to close deals; others also in talks

Tugboats take a liquefied natural gas tanker toward a power station east of Tokyo in 2017.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese general traders Mitsui & Co. and Itochu and the energy company JERA are each set to close a deal to purchase liquefied natural gas from Oman, with a combined total of over 2 million tons starting in 2025, a source close to the deals has said.

Oman is holding a bidding to sell a total of 11 million tons of LNG, and other Japanese companies are also in talks with the country. Led by the government, the three Japanese companies and others aim to win with additional deals for a total of at least 3 million tons.

