KYOTO -- Japanese electronics group Kyocera will double annual deliveries of home power storage systems, the company said, as battery makers respond to demand fueled by soaring electricity prices and the threat of natural disasters.

A production line at a plant in Shiga prefecture, near Kyoto, will be run at full capacity to increase deliveries to 20,000 units by the end of the fiscal year in March. The Kyoto-based manufacturer is also considering an investment to expand production.