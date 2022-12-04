ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan plans crash program to build gas-fired power plants

Project seeks to relieve country from power shortages by tapping LNG

A natural gas-fired power plant in Japan's Kansai region. The fuel accounts for the largest portion of the country's electricity generation.
JUNTARO ARAI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan is seeking to enlist private companies in a program to boost the country’s natural gas-fired power capacity by the equivalent of seven or eight power plants to cope with projected power shortages, Nikkei has learned.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry envisions 6,000 megawatts coming on line by fiscal 2030. Support will be given to recovering building and investment costs, a move to counter hesitation by corporations to take part due to unpredictable LNG prices and the overall movement toward decarbonization.

