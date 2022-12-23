Japan reverts to wider nuclear power use in net-zero emissions push

TOKYO -- Japan on Thursday set out a new decarbonization policy with a lasting role for nuclear power, allowing the rebuilding of aging reactors in a reversal of the phase-out plan adopted after the Fukushima disaster more than a decade ago.

The plan calls for "maximizing use of electricity sources that contribute to Japan's security and are highly decarbonizing," including renewables and nuclear power, as Japan seeks net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 while also ensuring a stable energy supply.