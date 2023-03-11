Japan's Daiwa Securities buys into U.K. offshore wind farm

TOKYO -- Daiwa Securities Group will take a stake in an offshore wind power project in the U.K., the Japanese securities giant said Friday, its first investment in this area of the renewable energy industry.

The company is purchasing a minority interest in Hornsea One from a British infrastructure fund in a deal worth the equivalent of hundreds of millions of dollars. This represents its largest investment to date in renewables, a field where it has been increasingly active, buying into projects such as a megasolar plant.