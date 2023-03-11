ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Japan's Daiwa Securities buys into U.K. offshore wind farm

Deal marks brokerage's first foray into field and biggest investment in renewables

Denmark-based Orsted operates offshore wind farms in the U.K. and elsewhere.   © Reuters
KENSUKE YUASA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Daiwa Securities Group will take a stake in an offshore wind power project in the U.K., the Japanese securities giant said Friday, its first investment in this area of the renewable energy industry.

The company is purchasing a minority interest in Hornsea One from a British infrastructure fund in a deal worth the equivalent of hundreds of millions of dollars. This represents its largest investment to date in renewables, a field where it has been increasingly active, buying into projects such as a megasolar plant.

Read Next

Latest On Energy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close