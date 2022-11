TOKYO -- Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan will invest 190 billion yen ($1.36 billion) to establish infrastructure for sustainable aviation fuel and imported ammonia as it shifts toward becoming a reliable supplier of greener energy.

The petroleum group, anticipating falling demand for fuel, also intends to slash its oil refinery capacity. The commitments were outlined Wednesday in Idemitsu's three-year business plan taking effect in April.