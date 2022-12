TOKYO -- Japanese oil and gas group Inpex announced Tuesday that it has signed a 20-year agreement to purchase an annual 1 million tonnes of American liquefied natural gas starting as early as 2027.

The gas will come from Venture Global LNG's CP2 LNG project in the U.S. state of Louisiana, which is expected to begin construction in 2023 and ultimately reach an annual output of 20 million tonnes. The project has secured contracts for around 5 million tonnes so far.