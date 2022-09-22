ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Japan's Inpex to develop domestic gas field amid energy cost surge

Oil company eyes commercialization by 2026 as government hopes to cut imports

Inpex hopes its exploration of a new gas field near its existing Minami-Nagaoka site will yield enough reserves for commercialization in 2026. (Photo by Ryo Mukano)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese oil giant Inpex will begin to explore a new domestic gas field in November, a move that could pave the way to greater energy security for the resource-poor nation facing rising import costs.

Inpex has already confirmed natural gas reserves in an area near the Minami-Nagaoka gas field, one of the largest in Japan. It will conduct a prospecting survey in the area until June 2023. The company plans to start production in 2026 if those reserves prove sufficient for commercialization.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close