TOKYO -- Japanese power company JERA will sell its interest in an offshore wind power project in Taiwan due to worsening profitability, a move that is also aimed at reviewing its dependence on the East Asian economy amid simmering geopolitical risks around the Taiwan Strait.

According to sources, JERA, a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power, will sell its interest in Formosa 3 off the coast of central-western Taiwan.