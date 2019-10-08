Japan's JGC wins $3.7bn LNG plant order in Mozambique

TOKYO -- Japanese plant engineering specialist JGC Holdings has won an order worth around 400 billion yen ($3.73 billion) to build a liquefied natural gas plant in Mozambique.

The deal is part of a 1.2 trillion yen package won by a consortium of oil and gas players.

The plant, which is designed to produce over 15 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually, will be completed by around 2025. It will be operated by U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil and will supply LNG from the East African country to Asia, including Japan and China.

The consortium, comprising JGC, U.S. engineering company Fluor and Europe's TechnipFMC, will engage in design, procurement and construction.

In the infrastructure-building market, Japan has seen its exports of nuclear plants stagnate, while China has increased exports in the transport sector. Japan's expertise in large LNG plant projects is a key part of the government's effort to increase infrastructure exports.