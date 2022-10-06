ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Japan's Sumitomo joins $17.8bn Indonesia hydropower project

Kayan Cascade, part of China's Belt and Road, on track after 10-year delay

Sumitomo Corp. is taking part in the Kayan Cascade project in Indonesia, the first big hydropower project for Japanese company in the country. (Photo by Erwida Maulia)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. on Thursday signed a partnership agreement with an Indonesian affiliate of Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) to jointly develop a hydroelectric power station estimated to cost $17.8 billion on the island of Borneo.

The Kayan Cascade project will include a series of dams and is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a huge infrastructure-building program stretching from Asia to Europe. Sumitomo is joining the hydropower project, which is being developed in North Kalimantan province in the Indonesian part of Borneo. It was launched by Kayan Hydro Energy (KHE), a local affiliate of PowerChina.

