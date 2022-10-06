Japan's Sumitomo joins $17.8bn Indonesia hydropower project

JAKARTA -- Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. on Thursday signed a partnership agreement with an Indonesian affiliate of Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) to jointly develop a hydroelectric power station estimated to cost $17.8 billion on the island of Borneo.

The Kayan Cascade project will include a series of dams and is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a huge infrastructure-building program stretching from Asia to Europe. Sumitomo is joining the hydropower project, which is being developed in North Kalimantan province in the Indonesian part of Borneo. It was launched by Kayan Hydro Energy (KHE), a local affiliate of PowerChina.