TOKYO -- Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings is looking to spend a total of 1 trillion yen ($7 billion) on renewable energy projects by fiscal 2030, building 6 gigawatts to 7 gigawatts in new capacity.

"With offshore wind alone, we want to develop 2 million to 3 million kilowatts [2 GW to 3 GW] both domestically and overseas," President Masashi Nagasawa, of subsidiary TEPCO Renewable Power, told Nikkei.