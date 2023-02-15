ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Japan's TEPCO to receive $3bn in emergency loans from top lenders

Sumitomo Mitsui and 9 others step in as high fuel prices and weak yen pummel utilities

A JERA power plant in Chiba prefecture. Financing demand among Japan's biggest utilities is seen potentially reaching trillions of yen by the summer. (Photo by Mizuho Miyazaki)
JUN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Ten Japanese financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank are preparing to extend emergency loans totaling 400 billion yen ($3.01 billion) to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings, as high fuel costs and a weak yen batter the country's utilities.

The plan, which is still being finalized, includes about 90 billion yen from the state-backed Japan Development Bank, 83 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, 62 billion yen from Mizuho Bank and 39 billion yen from Nippon Life Insurance.

