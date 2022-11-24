Japan's Toda to step up research on mega floating wind turbine

TOKYO -- Japanese general contractor Toda and Osaka University will begin joint research on practical applications for floating offshore wind power platforms that are about three times larger than existing ones, Nikkei has learned.

The partners aim to develop a structure to support the world's largest floating wind turbine, with an output of 12 to 15 megawatts, and to start experiments in 2025. Toda will begin joint research on basic technology with Osaka University in 2023 and will produce a 10 MW-class demonstration unit by as soon as 2024. The company hopes the tie-up with the university will mark a turning point for offshore wind power, which has been slow to take off in Japan.